American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), RTT News reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $617.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.