Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-5.050 EPS.
Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. 445,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,387. Ameren has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
