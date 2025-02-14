Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-5.050 EPS.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. 445,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,387. Ameren has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.