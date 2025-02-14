Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amentum were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 2,371.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 178,744 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

