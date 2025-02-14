Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alternus Clean Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 273,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Alternus Clean Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc operates as a power producer. It develops, installs, owns and operates utility scale solar parks in America and Europe. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Vincent Browne in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.