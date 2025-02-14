Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Alternus Clean Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 273,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Alternus Clean Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $19.58.
About Alternus Clean Energy
