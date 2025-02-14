ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REIT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 92,709 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of REIT stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

