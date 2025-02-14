Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 65,338 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.58% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $51,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 98,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 861,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 372,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

BSAC opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

