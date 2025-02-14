Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 38,505 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.68% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $47,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.73 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

