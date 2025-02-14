Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 203,011 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.82% of Repligen worth $65,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -395.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

