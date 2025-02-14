Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 456.30 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 455.50 ($5.72), with a volume of 790415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.50 ($5.69).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 388.06.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($39,793.64). 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

