Aljian Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,574 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 11.3% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Shares of COST opened at $1,076.86 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $919.48. The stock has a market cap of $478.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

