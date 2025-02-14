Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.
Alight Price Performance
ALIT stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT
Insider Activity
In related news, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,552. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alight
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Datadog Is in the Doghouse, But This Dip Spells Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.