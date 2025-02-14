Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,868,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

AMLP opened at $51.38 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.