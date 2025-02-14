Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral” Rating

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $153.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Airbnb by 17.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Airbnb by 44.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 40.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 277.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.5% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

