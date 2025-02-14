Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.74.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 14.1 %

Airbnb stock traded up $19.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. 14,905,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,263. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,844,745.04. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.