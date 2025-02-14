AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

