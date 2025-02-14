Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$412.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.5 million.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.46. 95,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

