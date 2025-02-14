Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEIS. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

AEIS stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

