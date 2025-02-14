Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $590.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $459.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $610.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

