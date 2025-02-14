932 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,301,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,893 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $60,878,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 850,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 796,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $960,254.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,823.76. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,099. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $40.26 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

