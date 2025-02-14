8,625 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

