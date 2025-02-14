77,133 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 2.0% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Get Our Latest Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.