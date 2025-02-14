7,650 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Purchased by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Asset Planning Inc owned about 2.35% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $111,916,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,042,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,406,000. Emory University bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,491,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

