723 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

