64,118 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.79 and its 200-day moving average is $532.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

