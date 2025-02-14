5,942 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,804,000.

SPLG opened at $71.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

