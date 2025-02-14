480 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $195.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at $105,620,058.57. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

