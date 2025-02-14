339 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32,828.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 76,452.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,168,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KLA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after buying an additional 286,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KLA by 6,188.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,397,000 after buying an additional 235,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in KLA by 10,766.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 226,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $764.28 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $609.40 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

