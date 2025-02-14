33,275 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.5 %

WWW stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,235.42. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

