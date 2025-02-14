297,175 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by Attessa Capital LLC

Attessa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Attessa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Attessa Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

