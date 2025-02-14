2,747 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

EIX stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

