2,375 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned 0.41% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMAR. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $12,755,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA IMAR opened at $26.47 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

