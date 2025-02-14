20,294 Shares in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.88% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $433,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.