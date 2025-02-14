2,000 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $10,303,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $22.18 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

