12,723 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

