10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,836. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.