10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Leerink Partnrs

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. FMR LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,373,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 230,145 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,009,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

