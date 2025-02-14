10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

