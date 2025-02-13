Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -131.35, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $4,108,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659.88. The trade was a 99.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,896,034 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

