Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.750-15.250 EPS.
Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $352.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $243.49 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.63.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zebra Technologies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.