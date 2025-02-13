Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.750-15.250 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $352.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $243.49 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.25.

View Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.