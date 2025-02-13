Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $352.92, but opened at $329.48. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $327.72, with a volume of 298,289 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

