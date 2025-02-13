Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for FITB Q3 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,971,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after acquiring an additional 823,803 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

