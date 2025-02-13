Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in January

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.