Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in January

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
