XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Shares Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its position in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Castellan Group owned 0.14% of XPLR Infrastructure worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $16,186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,310,000. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

NYSE:XIFR opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

