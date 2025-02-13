Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,091.01. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88.

Xometry Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Xometry by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Xometry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,088,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.