Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Workspace Group Price Performance
WKPPF remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.78.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.