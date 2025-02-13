Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKPPF remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

