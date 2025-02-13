What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for SYF Q2 Earnings?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

SYF stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

