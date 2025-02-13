Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Announces Earnings Results

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

WHG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.13. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

