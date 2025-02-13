West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07, Zacks reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 36.9 %

NYSE:WST traded down $118.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.39 and a 200 day moving average of $315.13. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $201.99 and a 1 year high of $408.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

