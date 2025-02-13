Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,856. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after buying an additional 1,310,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after buying an additional 845,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,418,000 after buying an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

