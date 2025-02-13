Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Waters also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.170-2.250 EPS.

Shares of WAT traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.45. 46,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.86. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.07.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

